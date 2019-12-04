Flash Update No. 04 – Typhoon KAMMURI, Philippines – 04 December 2019

Philippines

• Typhoon KAMMURI (locally named TISOY) made 4 landfalls from 02 - 03 December 2019 in Sorsogon, Masbate, Marinduque and Oriental Mindoro provinces. As of today’s severe weather bulletin by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Typhoon KAMMURI already weakened into Tropical Storm and affected by the Northeast Monsoon, currently at 95 kph wind strength as it moves west-northwestward over the West Philippine Sea. It is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between tonight and tomorrow morning, 05 December 2019 and become a Tropical Depression by Friday, 06 December 2019. The Tropical Cyclone Weather Signals (TCWS) was thereby lifted.

• The government activated the Response Cluster effective 03 December 2019, with the Local Government Units planning to conduct Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA).

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) maintains its BLUE alert status and declared that situation is still within government capacities in spite of the 4 Regions (IVA, IVB, V, and VII) that are still on RED alert.

• The 30th South East Asian (SEA) Games, which will continue until 11 December 2019 in Metro Manila and Central Luzon, are already back to normalcy and resumed the remaining game events.

• As the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) suspended their operations on 03 December 2019, there have been 329 domestic and 192 international flights that were cancelled due to bad weather. There are 3,330 passengers, 789 rolling cargoes, 28 vessels and 34 motorboats still stranded in different ports in the affected coastal municipalities waiting for Philippine Coast Guard’s clearance. In addition, a total of 12 road sections and 3 bridges were damaged and are currently not passable.

• The AHA Centre National Logistic Officer for the Philippines is in close coordination for latest development from the NDRRMC. The Centre is on stand-by and continuously monitoring the event, and will issue updates should there be any significant development.