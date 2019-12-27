Flash Update No. 04 – Tropical Cyclone Phanfone, Philippines – 27 December 2019

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Typhoon PHANFONE (locally named URSULA) is currently moving north-northwestward over the West Philippines Sea and is no longer directly affecting the mainland Philippines. The typhoon is forecast to exit the Philippines Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow morning, 28 December 2019. • During the onslaught of the typhoon, a total of 147 cities/municipalities experienced power outage in 4 regions (31 were already restored); 19 road sections were affected (3 are still not passable; 112 domestic and 3 international flights were cancelled, 5 government facilities were damaged in Region VIII, and 8 areas were reported flooded in 3 municipalities in Region VI. • The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that there were already 42 casualties validated from the field offices (28 dead, 2 injured and 12 missing). The NDRRM Operation Center remains in BLUE alert and facilitated the conduct of the National Response Cluster Meeting yesterday, 26 December 2019. • The Department of Agriculture (DA) deployed teams to conduct Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment and field validation on possible after-effects of the typhoon to agricultural farms and crops. The Department of Social and Welfare Development (DSWD) and Local Government Units provided assistance amounting to over 49,000 USD as of today. • The AHA Centre is on stand-by, continuously monitoring the event, and will issue updates should there be any significant development.