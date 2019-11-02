02 Nov 2019

Flash Update: No. 04 – M 6.6 and M 6.5 Earthquakes in Cotabato, Philippines – 02 November 2019

Philippines

  • The Philippine’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that a series of strong earthquakes with magnitudes M 6.6 and M 6.5 occurred on 29 and 31 October 2019, respectively (exacerbating the effects of the previous M 6.3 that shook North Cotabato province in Mindanao, Philippines on 16 October 2019).

  • The earthquakes have caused several incidents, including two (2) landslides in Cotabato, and one (1) in Davao del Sur.

  • The NDRRMC have responded to the events since the beginning in form of disseminating early warning, coordinating with regional offices and agencies in the affected areas, as well as sending relief items in Davao City and South Cotabato areas with total items below:

    • 1,652 family tents
    • 5,300 laminated sacks
    • 2,287 sleeping kits
    • 1,200 kitchen kits
    • 500 food packs

  • NDRRMC also alerted three (3) teams, a total of 38 personnel for deployment to Davao City on 30 October 2019.

  • The AHA Centre is continuously monitoring and will issue an update should there be any significant development of the situation.

