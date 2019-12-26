26 Dec 2019

Flash Update No. 03 – Tropical Cyclone Phanfone, Philippines – 26 December 2019

Report
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 26 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (453.92 KB)

Philippines

• Typhoon PHANFONE (locally named URSULA) slightly weakened as it moves westnorthwestward over the West Philippine Sea. At 09:00 (UTC+7) today, the eye of Typhoon PHANFONE was located based on all available data at 235 km Northwest of Coron,
Palawan (13.2 °N, 118.4 °E). Currently, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal is now lifted for Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, and the rest of extreme northern Palawan.

• According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), due to the typhoon, light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over northern portion of Palawan including Calamian Islands and Lubang Island.
While cloudy skies with scattered rains over Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Rizal, and Northern Quezon is expected.

• The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that preemptive evacuation has been conducted in Regions MIMAROPA, V, VII, and VIII with total of 12,364 families evacuated.

• The Department of Social and Welfare Development (DSWD) Central Office, Field Offices, and National Resource Operation Center have stockpiles and standby funds amounting to more than 37 million USD.

• The AHA Centre is on stand-by, continuously monitoring the event, and will issue updates should there be any significant development.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.