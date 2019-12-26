Flash Update No. 03 – Tropical Cyclone Phanfone, Philippines – 26 December 2019

Philippines

• Typhoon PHANFONE (locally named URSULA) slightly weakened as it moves westnorthwestward over the West Philippine Sea. At 09:00 (UTC+7) today, the eye of Typhoon PHANFONE was located based on all available data at 235 km Northwest of Coron,

Palawan (13.2 °N, 118.4 °E). Currently, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal is now lifted for Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, and the rest of extreme northern Palawan.

• According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), due to the typhoon, light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over northern portion of Palawan including Calamian Islands and Lubang Island.

While cloudy skies with scattered rains over Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Rizal, and Northern Quezon is expected.

• The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that preemptive evacuation has been conducted in Regions MIMAROPA, V, VII, and VIII with total of 12,364 families evacuated.

• The Department of Social and Welfare Development (DSWD) Central Office, Field Offices, and National Resource Operation Center have stockpiles and standby funds amounting to more than 37 million USD.

• The AHA Centre is on stand-by, continuously monitoring the event, and will issue updates should there be any significant development.