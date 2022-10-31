Flash update: No. 03 - Tropical Cyclone NALGAE (Paeng) and 27W (Queenie), Philippines - 31 October 2022

IMPACTS of Tropical Cyclone NALGAE

SITUATION OVERVIEW: Tropical Cyclone (TC NALGAE) was detected to have developed in the Philippine Sea starting 26 October 2022 as a Tropical Depression. On 27 Oct, TC NALGAE was upgraded to a Tropical Storm-category TC and to a Severe Tropical Storm-category TC on 28 Oct. On 29 Oct, TC NALGAE made landfall in Virac, Catanduanes (0010 UTC+7), Caramoan, Camarines Sur (0040 UTC+7), Buenavista, Quezon (0500 UTC+7), Sta. Cruz, Marinduque (0740 UTC+7), Sariaya, Quezon (1240 UTC+7), and Baliuag, Bulacan (2100 UTC+7). TC NALGAE exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility today 31 Oct, 1110 UTC+7.

RELATED INCIDENTS: As of reporting, TC NALGAE resulted in 1,014 related incidents of which 554 are floods (294 subsided, 11 receding), 49 are rain-induced landslides, and 10 are storm surges in Regions I, II, III, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, CARAGA, CAR, NCR, and BARMM.

AFFECTED POPULATION:

o 98 dead (40 for validation), 69 injured (27 for validation), 63 missing (38 for validation)

o A total of 590,999 families or 1,953,814 persons were affected.

o There is a total of 975,374 persons internally displaced in the above-mentioned regions. Of which, 309,218 persons were served inside 4,024 evacuation centres and 666,156 persons were served outside ECs

DAMAGES:

o 364 road sections and 82 bridge sections, 53% are still not passable.

o 1 out of 8 cities/municipalities with affected water supply, resolved.

o 94 out of 263 cities/municipalities with power outage, restored.

o 45 cities/municipalities with affected communication lines, restored.

o 9 airports (2 already operational) and 110 seaports were affected (16 already operational)

o 4,188 damaged houses (3,499 partially, 689 totally)

o 20.8M USD worth of damages (of which 7.5M USD are in agriculture, 257K USD are in livestock, poultry and fisheries, 13.1M USD in infrastructure