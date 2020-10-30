Flash Update: No. 02 – Typhoon Molave, Philippines, Viet Nam – 30 Oct 2020

Philippines

● According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), Typhoon MOLAVE (local name “Quinta”) affected a total of 176,532 families or 775,513 persons in 2,469 barangays in Regions III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII and VIII as of 06:00 AM UTC+7 30 October 2020.

● The DSWD reported a total of 486,759 internally displaced due to the typhoon. As of 05:00 PM UTC+7, there are still 2,206 families or 8,649 persons taking temporary shelter in 150 evacuation centers in Regions III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V and VI and 1,773 families or 7,670 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions III, CALABARZON, V and VI.

● The NDRRMC reports a total of 5,988,624 USD worth of infrastructural damages and 14,573,697 worth of agricultural damages sustained in total by the typhoon affected areas.

● The current status of lifelines as detailed by the NDRRMC: (1) a total of 107 road sections and 20 bridges in Regions III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VIII, and CAR are affected by flooding, road slip, and landslide and soil erosion, of which, 33 road sections and 5 bridges are not passable; (2) all seaports have resumed operations; (3) a total of 235 municipalities experience power outage in Regions CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, and VII, 84 of which are already restored; and (4) Tayabas City in Quezon Province and the municipalities of Presentacion, Caramoan, and Garchitorena in Camarines Sur are experiencing water outage.

● According to the DSWD, a total of 32,126 USD worth of assistance was provided by the local government units to the affected families. The available standby funds amounts to a total of 6.2M USD in the central and field offices, of which 5.4M USD is the available Quick Response Fund (QRF).

● A total of 255,688 family food packs (FFPs) amounting to 2.3M USD, other food items amounting to 3.8M USD and non-food items (FNIs) amounting to 5.9 million USD are reportedly available.

● Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Councils (RDRRMC) are continuously monitoring their areas of responsibility. The RDRRMCs are in close coordination with their respective member agencies to ensure the widest dissemination of weather advisories, 24-hour forecasts, and general flood advisories.

Viet Nam

● Typhoon MOLAVE (Storm No. 9) made landfall in the morning of 28 October as Category 1. The Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) reports 374,600 people evacuated, The army has mobilised troops and vehicles for search and rescue missions. Viet Nam attributed Typhoon MOLAVE's low demographic impact to pre-emptive evacuation.

● The VNDMA reports that the floods due to the rising water levels of Ca River (Nghe An) and Ngan Sau and La Rivers (Ha Tinh) are rising as of October 30 combined with the release of water from reservoirs. While the floods on Ngan Pho River (Ha Tinh), rivers from Quang Binh to Quang Nam are receding as of October 29.

● From 6 October, the Central Regions of Viet Nam have experienced prolonged heavy rains, storm surge, and strong winds that have caused severe flooding and landslides. VNDMA has recorded 174 dead and missing as of 28 October.

Response Updates (VNDMA):

● Search and Rescue missions have been conducted and 14 people were found; 17 bodies from the landslide area in Quang Nam province were found; 38 workers stuck at the construction site (Quang Ngai) were rescued.

● In Da Nang City and the provinces of Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa, and 5 provinces in the Central Highlands, food and other basic necessities have been sufficiently stockpiled, meeting the planned requirements. In the provinces heavily flooded before typhoon No. 9 (Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Quang Nam) until now, they have continued to reserve food, commodities, and necessities to get ready for the next flood.

● The Government's current focus are summarised as follows:

○ Search & Rescue

○ Relief Operations and Repairs

○ Review of Risk Information

○ Early Recovery

● The AHA Centre will continue to monitor the situation and issue additional updates as they become available from official sources.