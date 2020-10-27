Flash Update: No. 02 – Typhoon Molave, Philippines, Viet Nam – 27 Oct 2020

Philippines

According to National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), Typhoon MOLAVE (local name “Quinta”) affected a total of 27,960 families or 108,977 persons in 445 barangays in Regions III, CALABARZON and MIMAROPA.

The DSWD also reported that there are 6,515 families or 25,222 persons taking temporary shelter in 405 evacuation centers in Regions III, CALABARZON and MIMAROPA. Meanwhile, there are reportedly 1,521 families or 4,912 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions CALABARZON and MIMAROPA.

According to the DSWD, a total of 223.47 USD worth of assistance was provided by the local government units to the affected families. The available standby funds amounts to a total of 6.2 million USD in the central and field offices, of which 5.4 million USD is the available Quick Response Fund (QRF).

A total of 257,877 family food packs (FFPs) amounting to 2.4 million USD, other food items amounting to 4 million USD and non-food items (FNIs) amounting to 5.9 million USD are reportedly available.