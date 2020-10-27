Philippines + 1 more
Flash Update: No. 02 – Typhoon Molave, Philippines, Viet Nam – 27 Oct 2020
Attachments
Philippines
According to National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), Typhoon MOLAVE (local name “Quinta”) affected a total of 27,960 families or 108,977 persons in 445 barangays in Regions III, CALABARZON and MIMAROPA.
The DSWD also reported that there are 6,515 families or 25,222 persons taking temporary shelter in 405 evacuation centers in Regions III, CALABARZON and MIMAROPA. Meanwhile, there are reportedly 1,521 families or 4,912 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions CALABARZON and MIMAROPA.
According to the DSWD, a total of 223.47 USD worth of assistance was provided by the local government units to the affected families. The available standby funds amounts to a total of 6.2 million USD in the central and field offices, of which 5.4 million USD is the available Quick Response Fund (QRF).
A total of 257,877 family food packs (FFPs) amounting to 2.4 million USD, other food items amounting to 4 million USD and non-food items (FNIs) amounting to 5.9 million USD are reportedly available.
Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Councils (RDRRMC) are continuously monitoring their areas of responsibility. The RDRRMCs are in close coordination with their respective member agencies to ensure the widest dissemination of weather advisories, 24-hour forecasts, and general flood advisories.
Viet Nam
A tropical cyclone forecast has been issued by Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) on October 27, 2020, 04:00 PM UTC +7. Typhoon - MOLAVE is currently equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane (on the Saffir-Simpson scale)
Location: MOLAVE is located in the East Sea within 493 km from Viet Nam. Based on cyclone’s centre and track, the center is expected to make landfall within the next 16 hours, along the shores of/near Quang Ngai in Viet Nam, as a Category 3 hurricane, with sustained winds of about 185 km/h.
Strength: Maximum sustained winds of 204 km/h, and wind gusts up to 250 km/h.
Movement: the cyclone is headed West at about 24 km/h, and is expected to weaken over the next 24 hours. It is cautioned, however, that the actual position may shift significantly over the next few days.
Potential Impacts:
○ For the extended forecast, an estimated 1.64 Million people, 428,240 households, and $3.05 Billion (USD) of infrastructure* are potentially exposed to moderate to severe damaging winds. Based on PDC-Global’s TAOS model, winds that can cause severe damage; at most 3.7 m of storm surge is possible; and at most 0.3 m of cumulative rainfall can be expected due to Typhoon MOLAVE.
According to the Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA), to proactively respond to storms and limit damage, the Prime Minister requested the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the National Committee for Natural Disaster Response, and Search and Rescue, Ministries, Branches and localities to respond according to their assigned functions and tasks and to closely monitor the developments of Typhoon MOLAVE.
The areas in the forecasted track of Typhoon MOLAVE have been previously affected by Tropical Storms LINFA and SAUDEL, wherein the AHA Centre have previously given relief assistance. And while NANGKA didn’t directly impact the area, it still brought rainfall to the already flooded regions.
The AHA Centre will continue to monitor the situation and issue additional updates as they become available from official sources.