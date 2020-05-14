FLASH UPDATE: No. 02 – Tropical Storm VONGFONG, Philippines – 14 May 2020

● Current update on Typhoon VONGFONG (locally named A/I/fBO):

○ According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA as of 1300 hrs today, Typhoon VONGFONG has made landfall over San Policarpo, Eastern Samar. The typhoon maintains its strength, as it continues to move over the Northern portion of Samar province with maximum sustained winds of of 155 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 255 km/h.

○ PAGASA reported the tropical cyclone to be moving West at 15 km/h, and its center was located in the vicinity of San Jose De Buan, Samar (12.0 N, 125.1 E) as of 1500 hrs today.

○ Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) no. 3 has been raised in the southernmost portion of Quezon province, Bicol region, Northern Samar, and northern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar, where winds of greater than 121 to 170 km/h may be expected in at least 18 hours.

● Potential impact:

○ In the next 24 hours, storm surge with a height of 2.0 to 4.0 metres may be experienced in the coastal areas of Northern Samar, Samar, Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Quezon, and Aurora (PAGASA).

○ Based on the Pacific Disaster Center’s PD( )C hazard brief as of 1615 hrs today, 4.76 Million people, 898,882 households, and USD 20.3 Billion of infrastructure (equivalent to total replacement value of the infrastructure) are potentially exposed to moderate to severe damaging winds (with damage expected closer to the shores). All shorelines in the path of the storm are exposed to potential storm surge, and inland areas within the proximity of the storm are exposed to potential flooding.

○ The Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (PH VOLCS warns that heavy rains associated with Typhoon VONGFONG may cause lahar and sediment laden flow along the rivers that run down the slope of Mayon Volcano in Albay Province, Bicol Region.

● The Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDR )RMC has been actively issuing advisory warnings. As the emergency develops, the NDRRMC will disseminate public warnings on flooding and landslides. Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development DSWD , the country’s Vice-Chair for Disaster Response, maintains a response capacity equivalent to USD 23.5 Million.

● According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies F(ICRC and the Earth Observatory of Singapore ECOS), the COVID-19 crisis could complicate emergency management of natural hazards by (1) overwhelming healthcare systems, (2) reducing/delaying humanitarian response, (3) depleting government contingency funds, and (4) potentially increasing the risk of transmission of the virus. The National Capital Region and Laguna, which are still considered high-risk areas for COVID-19 by the Government, are in the track of the typhoon based on the latest information.