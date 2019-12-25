Flash Update No. 02 – Tropical Cyclone Phanfone, Philippines – 25 December 2019

Philippines

• Tropical Depression 30W, which formed in the Northwest Pacific Ocean on 21 December 2019, developed into a Tropical Storm as it entered the Philippines Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 23 December 2019. It further intensified into a Category 1 Typhoon named PHANFONE (locally named URSULA) and currently traversing almost along the same path of Typhoon HAIYAN (YOLANDA) in November 2013.

• According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) as of 10:00 (UTC+7), Typhoon PHANFONE is bringing very destructive winds and intense rainfall and is currently located in the vicinity of Libertad, Antique province (11.8 °N, 122.0 °E), with maintained wind strength of 140 kph (Category 1). It is moving westward at 20kph moving towards Semirara Island, Caluya Island, and Sibay Island this afternoon.

• Since yesterday, 24 December 2019, the typhoon already made 5 landfalls in 5 provinces covering 2 regions and destructive typhoon-force winds will begin affecting Mindoro Provinces and Calamian islands between this afternoon and evening. It is forecasted to be offshore tomorrow, 26 December 2019 and exit the PAR on Saturday morning, 28 December 2019.

• The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that there are currently 3,253 rolling cargoes, 157 vessels and 46 motor boats stranded in major ports and still waiting for clearance to resume operations from the Philippines Coast Guard (PCG). The NDRRMC Emergency Operations Center (EOC), as well as the 4 regional offices (IV-B, V, VI and VIII), are already on heightened alert status level BLUE since 23 December 2019.

• The AHA Centre is on stand-by, continuously monitoring the event, and will issue updates should there be any significant development.