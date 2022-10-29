Flash update: No. 02 – Tropical Cyclone NALGAE (Paeng) - Philippines - 29 October 2022

IMPACTS

● SITUATION OVERVIEW: As of the morning of 29 October 2022, Tropical Cyclone (TC) NALGAE (local name: Paeng) currently a Severe Tropical Storm-category TC, reportedly made landfall in Vira, Catanduanes at 0000UTC+7 and Caramoan, Camarines Sur at 0040 UTC+7, Buenavista, Quezon at 0500 UTC+7, and Sariaya, Quezon at 1240 UTC+7

● RELATED INCIDENTS: As of reporting, TC NALGAE has resulted in 353 related incidents of which 310 were flooding and 42 of which were rain-induced landslides in Region II, III, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, XII, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, CARAGA, and BARMM.

● AFFECTED POPULATION: o A total of 139,066 families or 374,979 persons were affected. o There is a total of 169,187 persons internally displaced in Regions CALABARZON, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, XII, and CARAGA. Of which, 95,960 persons were served inside 571 evacuation centres and 73,227 persons were served outside ECs

● DAMAGES:

o 108 road sections and 34 bridge sections in Region II, V, VI, VIII, XII, CARAGA, and BARMM are affected, 74% of both are still not passable.

o 6 cities/municipalities in Region V, VI, VII, XII experiencing water supply interruption.

o 75 cities/municipalities in Region VI and BARMM experiencing power outage.

o 1 city/municipality experiencing communication line interruption.

o 6 airports (1 already operational) and 76 seaports were affected (2 already operational)

o 321 damaged houses (179 partially, 142 totally) in Region VI, VII, XI, XII, CARAGA, and BARMM

o 939.5K USD worth of damage to agriculture

● PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE:

o Preemptive evacuation of 19,237 persons

o 260K USD worth of assistance has been provided by the DSWD, OCD, and LGUs.

o The Philippines NDRRMC Alert Status was raised to Red Alert (highest level of alert to address an ongoing or in anticipation of an imminent emergency situation) on 27 Oct.

o National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHS) in the Philippines, continue to release tropical cyclone warning/advisories for TC NALGAE.

o A total of 13M USD worth of standby funds available in DSWD and OCD of which 12M USD is quick response funds.

o 600 Search, Rescue, and Retrieval (SRR) teams and 376 SRR assets deployed.

o 11 transportation and 130 debris clearing assets currently deployed, 2,834 assets on standby, 226 of which are transportation assets and 2,608 are debris clearing equipment.

o NDRRMC has recommended the declaration of a National State of Calamity

● The AHA Centre will continue to monitor and issue necessary updates.