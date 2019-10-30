30 Oct 2019

Flash Update: No. 02 – M 6.6 Earthquake in Cotabato, Philippines – 30 October 2019

from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
  • The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported that a strong M 6.6 earthquake with 7-km depth struck North Cotabato Province, Mindanao island in the Philippines on Tuesday, 29 October 2019, at 08:04 (UTC+7). The earthquake is tectonic in origin and was located at 6.92°N,125.05°E (26 km East of Tulunan, Cotabato).

  • Based on The Philippine’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) report as per 05:00 (UTC+7) today, there were 270 aftershocks, of which three (3) have magnitudes of 6.1, 5.4, and 5.0 sequentially.

  • A total of 133 damages to infrastructure have already been accounted so far; 94 of these were damages to schools that have led to the suspension of classes in 31 municipalities as of today.

  • Several incidents occurred due to the earthquakes, such as a fire incident in South Cotabato, a flood due to a damaged dike in Bangsamoro, and landslides in several areas including in Davao Del Sure where the slides have reportedly caused two (2) people to go missing.

  • Actions taken by the NDRRMC include disseminating emergency alert warning message (EAWM), facilitating the transport of relief items, and sending field personnel to assist damage assessment on the ground. In addition, about 38.8 million USD in standby funds and stockpiles have been prepositioned by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and the current situation is still within national capacities.

  • The AHA Centre is continuously monitoring and will issue update should there be any significant development of the situation.

