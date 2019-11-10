Flash Update: No. 01 – Typhoon NAKRI, Philippines and Viet Nam – 10 November 2019

Philippines and Viet Nam

• On 5 November 2019, a weather depression in West Philippines Sea (near the west coast of Palawan province, Philippines) developed and intensified into Typhoon NAKRI. Forecasts showed that the track is heading to east Viet Nam on 10 November 2019 and expected to weaken as a minor tropical storm or a depression that will be affected by the strong wind shear.

• In the Philippines, the NDRRMC reported occurrences of landslides, soil erosion, flooding and strong waves hitting the western coast of Luzon due to persistent heavy rains.

• 220 Barangays (villages) in 22 Municipalities are currently affected, 72% of these are in Cagayan province, north of Luzon, Philippines.

• The Philippines Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecasts that northern Luzon will continue to experience light to moderate rains affected by tail-end of a cold front, that will delay return of over 5,700 displaced persons.

• NDRRMC also reported that a total of over USD 48,000 worth of assistance were provided by Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and local government units to the affected families and the situation is within the national government’s capacity.

• In Viet Nam, the government is already on heightened alert as the Typhoon is expected to bring heavy rains in central Viet Nam that may trigger flooding on areas along riverbanks and low-lying floodplains and landslides in mountainous areas, according to latest report by the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA).

• The AHA Centre is continuously monitoring and will issue an update should there be any significant development of the situation.