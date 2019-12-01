01 Dec 2019

Flash Update No. 01 – Typhoon KAMMURI, Philippines – 01 December 2019

from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Philippines

• Tropical Depression 29, which formed in the Northwest Pacific Ocean on 25 November 2019, already developed into a Category 1 Typhoon named KAMMURI and entered the Philippines Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 30 November 2019 (locally named Typhoon TISOY).

• According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Typhoon KAMMURI is currently located at 595 km East of Virac, Catanduanes province (13.3 °N, 129.7 °E) with wind strength of 140 kph. It is moving westward at 20 kph and forecast to make landfall over Bicol Region between tomorrow evening (2 December) and Tuesday early morning (3 December).

• The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) convened its members for a Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment (PDRA) on 28 November 2019 and 30 November 2019 and maintains its BLUE alert status.

• As Typhoon KAMMURI is expected to traverse over the South East Asian (SEA) Games venues in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, the NDRRMC stated that the government is prepared to move the athletes back to their hotels which will serve as their evacuation centres as well as assurance from the game organiser’s contingency plans that are in place in preparation for the typhoon, including possible cancellations of outdoor events or moving some games indoors to protect the athletes.

• The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), which leads the government’s Disaster Response Cluster, has a ready standby funds amounting to US$24.9 million in the central and field offices, as well as US$15 million-worth of food packs and non-food items.

• The AHA Centre is continuously monitoring the event and will issue updates should there be any significant development.

