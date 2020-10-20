Flash Update: No. 01 - Tropical Storm "SAUDEL", Philippines - 20 Oct 2020

Philippines

Tropical Depression (TD) 19W, intensified into a Tropical Storm (TS) named “SAUDEL” (local name: PEPITO) at 7:00 AM (PAGASA).

Location: As of 10:00 AM, it is located in the NW Pacific Ocean according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC).

Strength: Maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h, and wind gusts up to 83 km/h.

Movement: West-northwest at about 24 km/h, and is expected to remain at this strength over the next 24 hours (Caution: may significantly shift over next few days).

Outlook: Based on the current forecast (the storm's center and path), Tropical Storm - SAUDEL is within 301 km (187 miles) from the Philippines, and the center is expected to make landfall within the next 13 hours, along the shores of/near Aurora, with sustained winds of about 65 km/h.

Estimated Impacts: As of 10:00 AM, winds strong enough to break tree branches are forecast over areas in the cyclone’s tracks. At most 228.6 to 304.8 mm of rainfall can be expected in some areas in the Philippines. As of reporting, 271,672 households/869,350 people are exposed to limited severity of damaging winds. All shorelines in the path of the storm is exposed to potential storm surge, and inland areas to potential flooding.

TS SAUDEL may potentially impact the central regions of Viet Nam which experienced widespread flooding previously, by 24 October 2020 according to the forecast of PAGASA.