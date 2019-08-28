Flash Update: No. 01 – Tropical Storm PODUL (JENNY), Philippines and Viet Nam – 28 August 2019

Philippines

• On 26 August 2019 at 16:00 (UTC+7), Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that the Low Pressure Area (LPA) east of Virac,

Catanduanes province developed into a Tropical Depression (TD), and was locally named JENNY (international name: PODUL). Subsequently, Thunderstorm advisories and Heavy Rainfall warnings were issued for Luzon island. Later on, PODUL intensified into a Tropical Storm (TS) as it continued to move towards Central Luzon on 27 August 2019.

• At 09:00 (UTC+7) today, the center of Tropical Storm PODUL was estimated, based on all available data, at 305 km West Northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan province or 290 km West of Sinait, Ilocos Sur province (17.1 °N, 117.7 °E). PODUL is currently moving West Northwest at 40 kph with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) of the Philippines, thirteen (13) areas in Region I were flooded in the provinces of La Union and Pangasinan.

• According to PAGASA, light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will be experienced over Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Mindoro Provinces, and Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo Islands) today due to the Southwest Monsoon. In addition, PODUL is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility between 10:00 and 13:00 (UTC+7).

• Moreover, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) of Viet Nam, PODUL will move across the central part of the South China Sea today, and towards the vicinity of Hainan Island in the next couple of days with possibility to intensify and become a Severe Tropical Storm (STS).

• AHA Centre will monitor continuously and issue update should there be any significant development of the situation.