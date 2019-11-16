Flash Update No. 01 - Tropical Storm KALMAEGI, Philippines - 16 November 2019

Philippines

• The Low Pressure Area that formed in the Pacific Ocean on 13 November 2019 has now developed into a Tropical Storm KALMAEGI (locally named RAMON in the Philippines) and currently remained almost stationary in the Philippines Sea, east of Northern Luzon as of 10:00 (UTC +7).

• According to forecast by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC), Tropical Storm KALMAEGI is headed West at about 4 kph, and is expected to remain at this speed over the next 24 hours. It is cautioned, however, that the storm's actual position may shift significantly over the next few days. Based on the current storm's center and path, Tropical Storm KALMAEGI is within 382 km from Philippines, and the center is expected to make landfall within the next 2-3 days along the shores near Isabela province, Philippines with sustained winds of about 102 kph.

• The Philippines Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) stated that light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains may be experienced over Bicol Region and eastern portions of Cagayan, Isabela, Northern Samar and Romblon provinces.

• The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) reported flood incidents, ranging from 0.5m to 1m of flood water, in several areas in Camarines Sur province, Bicol Region due to the persistent heavy rains in the last two days.

• The AHA Centre is continuously monitoring and will issue an update should there be any significant development of the situation.