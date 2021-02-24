Flash Update: NO. 01 – Tropical Storm Dujuan, Philippines – 24 Feb 2021

OVERVIEW: According to the report from the Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), Severe Tropical Storm (STS) DUJUAN (locally named “AURING”) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 17 February at 0900 HRS and has since caused 64 flooding events, 9 landslides, and 1 mudflow. The low pressure area remnants of STS DUJUAN has reportedly dissipated on 23 February, 0700 HRS.

● IMPACTS: The NDRRMC reported that as many as 49,947 families (181,990 persons) were affected by STS DUJUAN (as of 24 February (0500 HRS UTC+7)), with 87.6K people evacuated into 176 evacuation centres (67,123 persons) and into their relatives’ homes or outside evacuation centres (20,519 persons). One (1) death, two (2) injuries, and 4 missing persons have been reported in CARAGA region.

● DAMAGES: A total of 679 houses (226 totally, 453 partially) were damaged. An estimated 441K USD worth of damage to agriculture and an estimated 57.6K USD worth of damage to infrastructure were reported in CARAGA.

● LIFELINES: A total of 12 road sections and two (2) bridges in Regions V, VI, VIII, XI, and CARAGA were reported not passable due to floods and landslides. As of reporting eight (8) roads and one (1) bridge are already passable. Five (5) provinces in Regions VII, XI, and BARMM experienced power interruption. A total of 42 domestic flights were cancelled on 22 February. A total 102 passengers were stranded in ports in Region V.

● EFFORTS:

○ The NDRRMC has maintained RED ALERT status since COVID-19 response operations. It has also ensured the continuous monitoring and dissemination of weather and general flood advisories to all concerned regional offices through SMS and its websites for further dissemination to the local regional offices.The National Response Cluster also facilitated the request for the delivery of essential and non-food items for Surigao. The regional councils of Regions V, VI, VIII, XI, and CARAGA are continuously monitoring their areas of concern for significant developments.

○ As of 24 February, 66K USD worth of assistance have been provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and local government units to the affected families in Regions X and CARAGA.

● The AHA Centre will continue to monitor for further developments and issue necessary updates