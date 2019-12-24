Flash Update No. 01 – Tropical Cyclone Phanfone, Philippines – 24 December 2019

Philippines

Tropical Depression Thirty (30W), which formed in the Northwest Pacific Ocean on 21 December 2019, already developed and intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm (STS) named PHANFONE and entered the Philippines Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 23 December 2019 (locally named URSULA).

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), STS PHANFONE is currently located at 250 km East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar province (10.8 °N, 128.0 °E) with wind strength ranging from 100-125 kph. It is moving westward at 30 kph and forecast to make landfall as a Severe Tropical Storm or a Typhoon over Eastern Samar province this afternoon or evening (24 December 2019) and expected to exit the PAR on Saturday morning, 28 December 2019.

Local government units in the Visayas regions (VI, VII and VIII) are currently under PAGASA’s Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number 2 (wind strength between 61-120 kph) that is likely to cause light to moderate damages. The storm is likewise expected to bring heavy rains in these regions starting today until after Christmas day, 25 December 2019.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) convened its members for a Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment (PDRA) on 23 December 2019. The NDRRM Operations Center raised its alert status to BLUE and constantly cascaded weather bulletins to all regional Office of Civil Defense (OCD) offices for further dissemination to their respective local DRRMC’s from the provincial down to the municipal levels.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), which leads the government’s Disaster Response Cluster, has prepositioned 259,975 family food packs across 17 field offices in or nearby areas likely to be affected along the storm’s path. Non-food relief items amounting to US$12.24 million are also stored in field offices.