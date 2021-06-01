Flash Update: NO. 01 – Tropical Cyclone Choi-Wan (Dante), Philippines - 01 June 2021

OVERVIEW: On 30 May, the Tropical Depression (TD) East of Mindanao entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and was locally named "Dante". The TD moved northwestward and intensified into a Tropical Storm (TS) on 31 May. As of 1 June (1300 HRS UTC+7), TS Choi-Wan (Dante) is now moving north-northwestward (at 15 km/h) towards the southern portion of Eastern Visayas.

INTENSITY: maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the centre, gustiness of up to 90 km/h, and central pressure of 996 hPa. Gale-force winds extend up to 100 km from the centre.

IMPACTS: Related incident reports from the Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) indicate that three (3) flooding, two (2) landslide, and two (2) flash flood events occurred in several areas in Region XII. A total of 160 families (612 persons) in 9 barangays in Davao del Sur and Davao City in Region XI. Forecast from PDCGlobal's TAOS model indicate that winds strong enough to cause tree branches to break may be experienced in Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region; 1-3 ft (0.3-0.9 m) of storm surge may be experienced in the eastern coast of Samar and Luzon; and at most 3-6 in (7.6-15.2 cm) of associated rainfall may be experienced along the tropical cyclone's track.

OUTLOOK: According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), TS Choi-Wan (Dante) will continue moving generally westnorthwestward or northwestward until tomorrow evening (2 June). On the forecast track, the centre of the tropical storm is forecast to make its landfall over Eastern Samar or Leyte between tonight or tomorrow early morning. This tropical storm is forecast to maintain its strength prior to landfall (within the next 12 hours according to ASEAN Disaster Monitoring and Response System (DMRS)). The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC) forecasts that after 72 hours, TS Choi-Wan (Dante) will turn and accelerate northeastward.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 has been issued over majority of Bicol Region in Luzon; Eastern Visayas Region; and Northern Caraga in Mindano.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has portions of CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and the rest of the Bicol Region in Luzon; several provinces in Western and Central Visayas; and the rest of Caraga region in Mindanao. Complete and detailed list.

Historical data from PAGASA indicate that 1 to 3 tropical cyclones should be expected to enter PAR in June 2021.