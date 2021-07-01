Flash Update: NO. 01 – Taal Volcano Magmatic Unrest, Philippines - 01 Jul 2021

• The Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has released an advisory indicating the raising of Taal Volcano's Alert Level from 2 (increasing unrest) to 3 (magmatic unrest). At 1216H UTC+7, Taal Volcano Main Crater generate a short-lived dark phreatomagmatic plume 1 kilometre-high with no accompanying volcanic earthquake.

• The raising to Alert Level 3 signifies that there is magmatic intrusion at the Main Crater that may further drive succeeding eruptions.

• PHIVOLCS strongly recommends Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel, Batangas to be evacuated due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami.

• The public is reminded that the entire Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) and entry to the island as well as into the high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel is prohibited.

Communities around the Taal Lake shore are advised to take precautionary measures and to be vigilant of possible lakewater disturbances related to the ongoing unrest.

• Based on available data, it is estimated that 53,697 people, 10,131 households, and $139 Million (USD) of infrastructure* are within 10 km (red zone) and more likely to be adversely impacted, and that 2.81 Million people, 531,944 households, and $7.34 Billion (USD) of infrastructure* are 10-30 km (orange zone) from the volcano.

• The AHA Centre will continue to monitor and issue necessary updates once more information from official sources becomes available.