Flash Update: No. 01 – Southwest Monsoon, Philippines – 02 August 2021

● OVERVIEW:

As of 0700 HRS UTC+7 of 2 Aug 2021, from the 28th of July up to the 1st of August, the Southwest Monsoon has brought moderate to heavy and at times intense rains as well as isolated showers to multiple areas in different regions (Region 1, 3, 8, 9, MIMAROPA, CAR, and NCR) of the Philippines according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

● IMPACTS:

Related incidents reported included 236 floods (33 of which have already subsided and 26 are already receding) and 4 rain-induced landslides. The Southwest Monsoon has affected 179,341 families (613,503 persons) in 610 barangays, and displaced 40,783 (6,083 inside 137 evacuation centres, 34,700 outside evacuation centres). One (1) person has been reported missing. 12 roads and 1 bridge remain not passable and 49 roads and 1 bridge previously reported not passable is now passable. A total of 289 damaged houses have also been reported (248 partially, 41 totally). An estimated 6.8M USD worth of damage to agriculture (11,794.28 hectares) and 721K USD worth of damage to 366 infrastructures were reported.

● RESPONSE:

Family food packs worth 27.7K USD have been provided to the affected people in Region 3, MIMAROPA, and CAR. A total of 2 cities/municipalities were declared under state of calamity—Macabebe, Pampanga and Hermosa, Bataan (Region 3) according to the Philippine Information Agency (PIA). Situation assessments, monitoring, and coordination are continuously being done by the relevant authorities for significant updates on the effects of the Southwest Monsoon.

● The AHA Centre will continue to monitor for further developments and issue necessary updates