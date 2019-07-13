13 Jul 2019

Flash Update: No. 01 – M5.5 Earthquake in Surigao del Sur, Philippines – 13 July 2019

Report
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 13 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (332.26 KB)

• The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported a Magnitude 5.5 earthquake about 7-km away from Carrascal, Surigao del Sur (09.32°N, 125.99°E). The earthquake is reported to be of tectonic origin, and has a shallow epicentre at only 5-km depth of focus. PHIVOLCS is expecting damages and aftershocks.

• The highest reported intensity is VI in the towns of Carrascal, Cantilan, Carmen, Lanuna, and Madrid in the province of Surigao del Sur. Based on the PHIVOLCS Earthquake Intensity Scale (PEIS), Intensity VI is qualitatively described as very strong, and is equivalent to Intensity VI in the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale.

• According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), 25 persons were reported to have been injured due to the earthquake.
Most injuries were sustained due to displaced and fallen home furniture. The earthquake happened at 03:42 AM (UTC +7) while most of the people are still sleeping. In addition, several houses and ten (10) infrastructures and Government facilities were reported to have sustained slight to major damages.

• The Government is conducting rapid assessment. Figures on affected people and damaged infrastructures is expected to rise.

• AHA Centre is continuously monitoring the event, and will issue updates should there be any significant development.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.