Flash Update: No. 01 – M5.5 Earthquake in Surigao del Sur, Philippines – 13 July 2019

• The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported a Magnitude 5.5 earthquake about 7-km away from Carrascal, Surigao del Sur (09.32°N, 125.99°E). The earthquake is reported to be of tectonic origin, and has a shallow epicentre at only 5-km depth of focus. PHIVOLCS is expecting damages and aftershocks.

• The highest reported intensity is VI in the towns of Carrascal, Cantilan, Carmen, Lanuna, and Madrid in the province of Surigao del Sur. Based on the PHIVOLCS Earthquake Intensity Scale (PEIS), Intensity VI is qualitatively described as very strong, and is equivalent to Intensity VI in the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale.

• According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), 25 persons were reported to have been injured due to the earthquake.

Most injuries were sustained due to displaced and fallen home furniture. The earthquake happened at 03:42 AM (UTC +7) while most of the people are still sleeping. In addition, several houses and ten (10) infrastructures and Government facilities were reported to have sustained slight to major damages.

• The Government is conducting rapid assessment. Figures on affected people and damaged infrastructures is expected to rise.

• AHA Centre is continuously monitoring the event, and will issue updates should there be any significant development.