FLASH UPDATE: No. 01 – M 6.5 Earthquake in Cotabato, Philippines – 31 October 2019

Philippines

• The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported that a strong M 6.5 earthquake with 6-km depth struck North Cotabato Province, Mindanao island in the Philippines on Thursday, 31 October 2019, at 08:11 (UTC+7). The earthquake is of tectonic in origin and was located 6.90°N,125.07°E (28 km East of Tulunan, Cotabato).

• Previously, nearby areas have been struck by M 6.3 and M 6.6 earthquake on 16 and 29 October 2019 sequentially. In addition, PHIVOLCS advised the public to be cautious and prepare as possible damages and succeeding aftershocks are expected.

• The Philippine’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) immediately released an advisory on the earthquake information to several regions through facsimile, SMS, and website for further dissemination to their respective local DMO from the provincial down to the municipal levels.

• There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage yet, the local DMO and the local government of North Cotabato province are conducting initial assessments and gathering information from the ground due to the expecting damages from the shallow quake.

However, the number might be accumulated due to the recent M 6.6 earthquakes which currently affecting more than 25,000 people, and have caused more than 2,700 infrastructure’s damages.

• According to the preliminary assessment by Pacific Disaster Center (PDC), the total population exposed from this particular event is estimated to reach up 1.9 million people in 100-km radius with more than 60% adults are dominating the areas.

• AHA Centre is continuously monitoring and will issue update should there be any significant development of the situation.