Flash Update #3 – M7.0 Earthquake in Abra (Cordillera Administrative Region), Philippines (29 Jul 2022)

● OVERVIEW: According to the situation report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), a Magnitude (Mw) 7.0 (updated from 7.3) earthquake shook provinces in northwestern Luzon and surrounding areas including Metro Manila.

● RELATED INCIDENTS: 2 earthquake-induced landslides in Region 1 and 2 collapsed structures in CAR.

● IMPACTS:

o The NDRRMC confirmed 6 deaths, 4 missing, and 136 injuries.

o 19,846 families (79,260 persons) affected in 246 barangays from 43 cities/municipalities in 8 provinces in 2 regions.

o 5,819 persons displaced into 26 evacuation centres and 1,512 persons taking shelter in their friends/relatives' homes.

o 1,583 damaged houses (48 totally, 1,535 partially).

o 79 road sections and 7 bridge sections previously reported not passable, are now passable. 11 road sections still not passable.

o $872K USD worth of damage to 99 infrastructures.

● CRITICAL LIFELINES:

o No airports affected as of reporting.

o A total of 38 cities/municipalities experienced power interruption/outage. Of which, power supply in 38 cities/municipalities were already restored.

o A total of 1 cities/municipalities experienced water supply interruption/outage. Of which, water supply in 0 cities/municipalities were already restored.

● PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE:

o 1,248 persons were pre-emptively evacuated.

o NDRRMC has raised the alert status to RED on 27 July 2022 in response to the impacts of the earthquake, is continuously monitoring the situation and disseminating advisories, and impact and damage assessments are ongoing

o 7.2K USD worth of assistance has been provided to the affected people

o According to PNA, Abra Province is now under state of calamity.

o According to the Department of Energy (DOE), major power plants in Mountain Province and Benguet that went on outage on Wednesday (27 July) due to the M7.0 earthquake were connected back to the grid Thursday (29 July) morning.

o DSWD has ensured the setting up of safe spaces in the evacuation centre for vulnerable individuals affected by the M7.0 earthquake.

o 19 search, rescue, and retrieval teams from the Armed Forces of the Philippines have been deployed, 18 teams on standby

o 5.85M USD worth of standby funds is available 4.47M USD of which is available as quick response fund; 18.4M USD worth of standby resources/stockpiles (food and non-food items) are available in the food and non-food items cluster of the NDRRMC Response Cluster

o 150.7K USD worth of medical commodities (drugs, medicines, medical supply, hygiene kits provided to Regions 1, CAR, and NCR

o 431 deployable assets from DPWH, WFP, and AFP from the logistics cluster

o 36 emergency communications equipment deployed (54 more available and deployable)

o 3 schools currently being used as evacuation centres

● The AHA Centre has issued a condolence letter including a statement of readiness to support and commendation to the Executive Director of the Philippines' NDRRMC - OCD and related government agencies and stakeholders.

● This will be the last update from the AHA Centre but we shall continue to monitor the situation. We shall issue necessary updates if there are significant changes in the situation.