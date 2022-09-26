Flash Update #2 – Tropical Cyclone Noru Philippines, Viet Nam, Lao PDR – 26 September 2022

From 22-24 September 2022, Tropical Cyclone (TC) NORU (local name: Karding) developed from a LowPressure area into a Tropical Storm (TS) over the Philippine Sea while moving towards Central Luzon. In the early morning of 25 September, NORU underwent a series of rapid intensifications and a period of explosive intensification and reached Super Typhoon (STY) Category. On 25 September, 1630 UTC+7, NORU made its initial landfall in the vicinity of Burdeos, Quezon and again at 1920 UTC+7 in Dingalan, Aurora as a TY-category cyclone. As of reporting, TC NORU has been detected based on all available data to be continuously moving west-northwestward away from Luzon towards West Philippine Sea-South China Sea-Viet Nam East Sea.

According to the initial reports from the Department of Social Welfare (DSWD), as of 26 September 2022 at 0500 UTC+7, about 9.8K people were reportedly affected by TC NORU.