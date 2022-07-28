Flash Update #2 – M7.0 Earthquake in Abra (Cordillera Administrative Region), Philippines (28 Jul 2022)

FLASH UPDATE #2 -- M7.0 (updated from 7.3) Earthquake in Abra (Cordillera Administrative Region), Philippines

OVERVIEW: According to the situation report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), a Magnitude (Mw) 7.0 (updated from 7.3) earthquake shook provinces in northwestern Luzon and surrounding areas including Metro Manila.

RELATED INCIDENTS: 2 earthquake-induced landslides in Region 1 and 2 collapsed structures in CAR.

IMPACTS:

The NDRRMC confirmed 4 deaths and 114 injuries with 17 more injuries still up for validation.

3,456 families (12,945 persons) affected in 149 barangays in CAR.

2,725 families (9,971 persons) displaced, 2,312 families (8,314 persons) of which are staying in 31 evacuation centres in CAR and 413 families (1,657 persons) others staying with their friends/relatives' homes.

868 damaged houses (11 totally, 857 partially).

24 roads and 5 bridges were affected and 5 of both, are already passable.

$676K USD worth of damage to 17 infrastructures in Region 1, 3, and NCR.

PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE:

1,248 persons were pre-emptively evacuated.

$5.8K USD worth of assistance have been provided ($4.3K USD of which are family food packs, $1.5K USD of which in the other forms of relief assistance, $100 in AICS).

NDRRMC has raised the alert status to RED on 27 July 2022 in response to the impacts of the earthquake. The response cluster has convened on 27 July 2022 for emergency meetings and updating for the earthquake and continuous monitoring of the situation and dissemination of advisories are being done.

4 search, rescue, and retrieval teams from the Armed Forces of the Philippines have been deployed, 8 teams on standby.

$6.58M USD worth of standby funds is available $4.95M USD of which is available as quick response fund.

$20.72M USD worth of standby resources/stockpiles (food and non-food items) are available in the food and non-food items cluster of the NDRRMC Response Cluster.

$167K USD worth of medical commodities (drugs, medicines, medical supply, hygiene kits provided to Regions 1, CAR, and NCR-431 deployable assets from DPWH, WFP, and AFP from the logistics cluster.

36 emergency communications equipment deployed (66 more available and deployable).

Japan, Australia, and other international organisation (such as IOM and UNICEF) are on standby to aid the affected people of the M7.0 earthquake in Abra and several areas in Luzon 27 July (PNA).

The AHA Centre will continue to monitor and issue necessary updates once more information from official sources becomes available.

DATA SOURCES

ASEAN Disaster Monitoring & Response System (DMRS); Pacific Disaster Center (PDC Global);

Philippines: NDRRMC, OCD, PHIVOLCS-DOST, PIA;