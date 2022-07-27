Flash Update #1 – M7.3 Earthquake in Abra (Cordillera Administrative Region), Philippines (27 Jul 2022)

OVERVIEW: According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS-DOST), an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 at a depth of 25 km occurred at 0743 UTC+7, 11 km East-Southeast of Dolores, Philippines.

ANALYSIS: preliminary analysis indicates that this is a very strong earthquake, and it is very shallow (shallower quakes tend to be more damaging than deeper quakes) (DMRS).

EXPOSURE: 3.13 Million people, 666.3K households, and $20.5 Billion (USD) worth of infrastructure (total replacement cost) are concentrated within 245 km of the epicenter. Likelihood of impact to lifelines (power, communication, transportation) is moderate (DMRS).

IMPACTS: based on the preliminary data, earthquakes of this depth and magnitude are expected to result in moderate to severe shaking within 245 km from the epicenter. Aftershocks and damages are expected as per the Office of Civil Defense (OCD). No tsunami is expected according to the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE:

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) has issued necessary warnings, advice, and information in relation to the M7.3 earthquake.oAs of reporting, the Philippines’ National Disaster Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) is discussing the earthquake and necessary measures to be taken in response.

The AHA Centre will continue to monitor and issue necessary updates once more information from official sources becomes available.

DATA SOURCES

ASEAN Disaster Monitoring & Response System (DMRS); Pacific Disaster Center (PDC Global);

Philippines: NDRRMC, OCD, PHIVOLCS-DOST, PIA;

Verified news media agencies.