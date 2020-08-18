FLASH UPDATE #1 – M 6.6 Earthquake Masbate, Philippines – 18 Aug 2020

ESTIMATED EXPOSURE

1.43 Million ESTIMATED POPULATION EXPOSED

270,895 ESTIMATED HOUSEHOLDS EXPOSED

$6.39 Billion ESTIMATED TOTAL REPLACEMENT VALUE OF BUILDINGS AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Philippines

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), at 7:03 AM, a Magnitude 6.6 earthquake with a depth of 21 km struck 007 km S 29° E of Cataingan (Masbate). As of 10:00 AM, PHIVOLCS has recorded 21 aftershocks ranging from M 1.6 to 3.8.

The highest reported intensity was Intensity VII based on the PHIVOLCS Earthquake Intensity Scale (PEIS) in Cataingan, Masbate (PHIVOLCS). This is characterised by “Destructive” shaking where old or poorly-built structures suffer considerable damage and trees are shaken strongly. No tsunami advisories have been issued according to the ASEAN Disaster Monitoring and Response System (DMRS) and Pacific Disaster Center (PDC Global).

As of 10:00 AM, it has been reported that the earthquake resulted in one death and one injury in Cataingan.

Masbate City’s Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) is conducting rapid damage and needs assessment to verify the extent of the damage. The Masbate City DRRMO is in coordination with the local government unit to discuss relief efforts for those affected by the earthquake. So far, no significant damage has been reported in the city proper. Light-material houses and structures comprise most of the recorded damages particularly in Palanas according to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD). The OCD](https://ocd.gov.ph/) is currently coordinating its team in different areas for reports of earthquake-induced damages and casualties.

Based on preliminary data, earthquakes of this depth and magnitude are expected to result in moderate to severe shaking within 200.0 km (124.27 miles) from the epicenter. It is estimated that 12 Million people, 2.26 Million households, and $60.5 Billion (USD) of infrastructure* are concentrated within this radius (DMRS, PDC Global).