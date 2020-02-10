First TF-ELCAC facility in Caraga inaugurated in Bayugan City

BAYUGAN CITY, Agusan del Sur, Feb. 10 – Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Assistant Secretary for Security Operations Alexander L. Macario, together with Bayugan City Mayor Kirk A. Asis led the inauguration and blessing of the Kalinaw Building held on February 6, 2019 at the 3rd Special Forces “Arrowhead” Battalion headquarters in Barangay Noli, this city.

The Kalinaw Buidling is the first inter-agency facility to support the initiatives of the whole-of-nation approach to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC), as it will house the conduct of deradicalization and reintegration programs for Former Rebels (FRs) in the Caraga region.

“Tama na, sobra na. (We had enough, this is too much.) We need to end insurgency, especially here in Bayugan City. Before the deployment of the 3rd Special “Arrowhead” Battalion in our city, we ranked 113th among the competitive cities in the Philippines. After the conduct of Bayanihan Team Activity (BTA) and Community Support Program (CSP) from 2016-2018 by the Special Forces, our ranking significantly increased making us number 12 as of this date. We are grateful for our partnership with the 3rd SF Battalion to bring the basic and social services to the farthest barangays, as we continue to address the root causes of insurgency. That is why, we supported and approved this project,” said Mayor Asis.

“This, I think, is the first of its kind, in the Philippines and I will bring this to the attention of the National Task Force-ELCAC so that they can challenge the local chief executives and local government units (LGUs) nationwide to do the same,“ underscored Asec. Macario.

“Kung gugustuhin ng LGU na tapusin ang insurgency, magagawa ito. Political will talaga and commitment ang kailangan para umunlad pa lalo ang bawat lugar sa Pilipinas. (Should the LGU wants to end the insurgency, it is possible and doable. With great political will and sincere commitment, every region in the country will progress). I commend the City of Bayugan for this peace and development project, which was borne out of the collective ideas of the members of the Bayugan City Peace and Order Council, the Sangguniang Bayan Members and the Mayor,” Macario added.

The Kalinaw Building is a fully furnished three-storey facility that also aims to promote inter-agency collaborations to produce developmental and synergistic ideas that can greatly contribute in building lasting and genuine peace not only in Bayugan City but in the whole Caraga region.

This will also be an instrument of good governance as this will house the conduct of various stakeholders’ capability and capacity building through training and education such as the Retooled Community Support Program orientation to further implement the Executive Order (EO) 70 in the city.

Also present during the said activity included BGen. Lincoln Francisco T. Tagle, Special Forces Regiment (Airborne) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines; 402nd Infantry Brigade Commander BGen. Maurito L. Licudine; 401st Infantry Brigade Commander Col. Allan D. Hambala; 3SFBn Commanding Officer LTC Joey B. Baybayan; Bayugan City officials and stakeholders; and the officers, men and women of the 3SFBn. (1Lt. Krisjuper Andreo Punsalan, CMO officer, 3SFBn/ PIA-Agusan del Sur)