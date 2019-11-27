First Day: Red Cross gives polio vaccines to 22,029 kids in MM & Mindanao

The Philippine Red Cross vaccinated a total of 22,029 children in Metro Manila and Mindanao at the start of the second round of Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio for children ages 0-5 years old from November 25 to December 7.

PRC’s target for the 12 day period is 100,000 children, an average of 8,000-9,000 per day for both Metro Manila and Mindanao. Of the 22,029 vaccinated on the first day, 11,290 were from Metro Manila.

“Children being the most vulnerable in our society need utmost care and protection, especially when it comes to their health. PRC aims to have 100,000 children vaccinated against Polio”, said PRC Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon.

A total of 1,113 volunteers and 73 staff were mobilized for this project: 633 volunteers in Metro Manila and 480 volunteers in Mindanao. These volunteers and staff were vaccinators divided into teams composed of a team leader, vaccinator, recorder, and health educator.

The PRC, through its vaccination teams, will ensure that eligible children get their “patak”, and the mother correctly understands the vaccine that their child gets. The parents and guardians were also given orientation on health and hygiene and the importance of adhering to all government required child vaccinations.

Around 4.4 million children 5 years old below need to be vaccinated: 1.3 million in Metro Manila and 3.1 million in Mindanao.

A total of 25 chapters (9 from NCR and 16 from Mindanao) participated in the second wave of “Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio”. PRC vaccination teams graced Quezon City, Pasay, Marikina, Manila, Caloocan, Pasig, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, San Juan, Mandaluyong, Taguig, Muntinlupa, Paranaque, Davao City, Davao Del Sur, Davao Del Norte, Davao Oriental, Lanao Del Sur, Surigao Del Norte, Agusan Del Norte, Agusan Del Sur, Sultan Kudarat, Cotabato, Bukidnon, General Santos City, Iligan City, Zamboanga City, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi to administer the oral vaccine.