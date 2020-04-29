Field Level Communication and Community Engagement Group - Terms of Reference (ToR)

** Background**

The Department of Health (DOH) recognizes the importance of addressing gaps in gathering and analyzing collectively various feedback and complaints on COVID19 from at-risk communities, people in need and affected population. Given the uncertainty after most areas across the country are placed in a more stringent and enhanced community quarantine, it is crucial to have strong and coordinated risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) COVID-19 response and recovery action plan from national down to the subnational --- regional, provincial, municipal and barangay level.

The need to establish if not strengthen existing subnational RCCE working group or unit is to ensure the interoperability of providing lifesaving information to the local community and highly engaged them in the process as part of their recovery. These include dealing with the ongoing COVID19 response to ensure consistency and clarity in providing wide access to information and empowering affected communities to have more meaningful participation in the recovery process.

All these can be achieved by working with relevant agencies and other organizations at the subnational level to ensure the voices of affected communities are accessible to policy and decision makers.