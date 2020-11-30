From a few coins to hundreds a day

Asnawi Sumali and Johana Marauna’s family lost their home in Sabala Manaw, one of the most affected areas in Marawi City, after the siege in 2017. They evacuated and lived in the Sarimanok Tent City for almost three years before getting transferred to a sturdier temporary home in Rorogagus Transitory Shelter in December 2019.

“We lost a lot in Marawi’s Ground Zero. When we were living in Sarimanok Tent City, we used to make a meager income amounting to only a few coins from selling very cheap snack food.” Asnawi shared.

In January this year, Asnawi and Johana received a refrigerator and grocery items as livelihood support from the Marawi Recovery Project (MRP). They started by selling soft drinks and ice candy in the community. After saving some money, they started selling snacks and built up a sari-sari store at home. The store was a big hit, especially to the construction workers building transitory houses in the area, who became their regular customers.

“Now, we could sell up to three cases of soft drinks and earn up to Php500 in a day,” Johana said.

From the earnings they got from vending snacks, they bought a coconut grater and a second-hand sewing machine in August. Johana started sewing cloth masks, which were very in demand due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. Her relative, who has a stall in the market, sells it for her.

Asnawi said they also bought new shoes and clothes for their children for the school opening, which was unfortunately canceled due to the pandemic.

“Now, we’re no longer dependent on assistance and relief goods given to us. We can now live and earn income by ourselves,” Asnawi said.

They also shared that the Community and Family Services International (CFSI) team regularly visits to check on their well-being.

“Even when it is raining, or when there were constant earthquakes, CFSI was constantly here with us. They always remind us that they are here for us,” Asnawi said.

Asnawi feels grateful for all the opportunities his family now enjoys. He believes that with hard work, anyone can start anew for a better life. #

The family of Asnawi and Johana is among the 3,618* families who received livelihood assistance from the MRP. Since 2017, CFSI, through the generous support of the Australian Government, manages and implements the MRP to promote protection, psychosocial, and livelihood recovery of at least 6,500 households affected by the Marawi crisis.

*as of October 2020