Fast-track of PRC’s journey to advanced disaster response seen after President Duterte’s Israel visit

Chairman Richard Gordon’s vision to modernize the Philippine Red Cross (PRC)’s Operations Center (OpCen) and fleet of rescue vehicles gets a needed push after the successful visit of President Rodrigo Duterte to the organization’s Israeli counterpart, Magen David Adom (MDA) last September 4.

After witnessing a simulated demonstration of a joint response on mass casualty incidents, Duterte and Gordon, along with other Philippine officials, tested MDA’s streamlined life-saving operations that featured its state-of-the-art command and control system and advanced rescue vehicles such as mini ambulances.

“What is most important is the President is interested in the transfer of technology—the learning and the training. You can have all the toys but without the learning coming from MDA, the vision for the society will not succeed,” said Gordon, who personally requested to include the MDA visit in the President’s itinerary in Israel.

Gordon invited the President to try the mini ambulance that he previously tested during his last trip to MDA in April. Mini ambulances are electrical vehicles equipped with first aid kits and sirens used by paramedics to respond in major cities bugged by traffic congestion.

Moreover, Duterte was impressed by MDA’s command and control system that allows faster emergency response through the use of a real-time geographical information system and more systematic incident management.

Prior to the President’s visit, PRC is already engaged in a partnership with MDA and the American Red Cross (AmCross) to adopt the same command and control system for the PRC National Headquarters in Mandaluyong City. The new system will allow the PRC OpCen to speed up its disaster and response by immediately tracking the location of the emergency caller and matching it with nearby assets.

All systems are in place. The PRC OpCen is currently conducting stress tests and the training of its ambulance dispatch.

Aside from the command and control systems and mini ambulances, Gordon also wants to replicate MDA’s medicycles and academy for paramedics.

“It is very important to us to learn from [Israel] and certainly I’ve learned a lot and my society is very grateful for all the cooperation and friendship that we have generated together,” Gordon added.