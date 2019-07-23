23 Jul 2019

FAO in the Philippines (Updated | 2019)

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 23 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (607.06 KB)

WHO WE ARE

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations for food, nutrition, agriculture, fisheries and forestry. FAO’s global vision is for a world free from hunger and malnutrition where food and agriculture contribute to improving the living standards of all especially the poorest, in an economically, socially and environmentally sustainable manner.

WHAT WE DO

For more than four decades, FAO has been working with the Government of the Philippines, civil society, communitybased organizations and the private sector to address challenges in the agriculture, fisheries and forestry sector. Joint efforts have included increasing sustainability in agricultural production, promoting value-adding practices, improving post-harvest management, enhancing productivity and increasing the resilience of agriculture-based livelihoods to natural disasters, climatic hazards and armed conflict.

FAO is guided by its Country Programming Framework (CPF), which reflects relevant guidelines and priorities set out in key national policies, including the Philippine Development Plan, the UN Philippines Partnership Framework for Sustainable Development and FAO’s regional initiatives. The CPF also supports the Government’s peace-building initiatives and economic growth priorities in Mindanao.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.