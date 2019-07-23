FAO in the Philippines (Updated | 2019)

WHO WE ARE

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations for food, nutrition, agriculture, fisheries and forestry. FAO’s global vision is for a world free from hunger and malnutrition where food and agriculture contribute to improving the living standards of all especially the poorest, in an economically, socially and environmentally sustainable manner.

WHAT WE DO

For more than four decades, FAO has been working with the Government of the Philippines, civil society, communitybased organizations and the private sector to address challenges in the agriculture, fisheries and forestry sector. Joint efforts have included increasing sustainability in agricultural production, promoting value-adding practices, improving post-harvest management, enhancing productivity and increasing the resilience of agriculture-based livelihoods to natural disasters, climatic hazards and armed conflict.

FAO is guided by its Country Programming Framework (CPF), which reflects relevant guidelines and priorities set out in key national policies, including the Philippine Development Plan, the UN Philippines Partnership Framework for Sustainable Development and FAO’s regional initiatives. The CPF also supports the Government’s peace-building initiatives and economic growth priorities in Mindanao.