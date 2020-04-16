FAO in the Philippines: Delivering for Impact - Highlights of Accomplishments 2019

FAO’s work in the Philippines is guided by the Country Programming Framework (CPF) 2018-2024, particularly its three Country Outcomes: (1) improved nutrition for all; (2) expanded economic opportunities in the agriculture, fisheries, and forestry (AFF) sectors and ensured ecological integrity and clean and healthy environment; and (3) reduced vulnerabilities among individuals and families and just and lasting peace achieved. These outcomes are anchored on the priorities of the government as contained in the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2017-2022 and are likewise aligned with the pillars of the UN Philippines Partnership Framework for Sustainable Development (PFSD). The Country Outcomes are also expected to contribute to the efforts of the government in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Under the Country Outcome “Improved nutrition for all”, FAO Philippines (FAOPH) supported the enhancement of enabling policy and programming environment for food security and nutrition. Specifically, FAOPH provided the government with substantive assistance in evidence-based policy making and programming through the conduct of relevant studies and formulation of national-level food security and nutrition (FSN) strategies and plans. New opportunities have likewise emerged, including the government’s establishment of the Zero Hunger Task Force (ZHTF) and the continued expansion of shock-responsive social protection systems in the country.

For the Country Outcome “Expanded economic opportunities in the agriculture, fisheries, and forestry (AFF) sectors and ensured ecological integrity and clean and healthy environment”, FAOPH introduced new technologies that helped improve agriculture and fisheries practices and the delivery of related government services. Among others, FAOPH supported the furtherance of the country’s agriculture and fisheries modernization through various e-agriculture initiatives. We likewise promoted sustainable management of natural resources through projects that supported the strengthening of value chains and enhancing the participation of women and IP groups, among others.

For Country Outcome on “Reduced vulnerabilities among individuals and families and just and lasting peace achieved”, FAOPH undertook efforts to increase the Philippine’s resilience to both natural and human-induced disasters such as the introduction of ICT-based solutions for disaster preparedness and planning, as well as innovative anticipatory approaches to disaster risk-reduction and management (DRRM). The Country Office also provided support for the restoration of agri-based livelihoods to farming communities affected by conflicts in Mindanao as well as by typhoons in Luzon. In view of the creation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), FAOPH provided institutional capacity building in various aspects, with some undertaken jointly with other UN agencies.

In delivering its mandates, FAOPH closely works with key counterparts in government as well as other partners and stakeholders including other UN agencies, civil society organizations (CSOs), local and international non-government organizations (NGOs), community-based organizations (CBOs) and local government units (LGUs). These partnerships are key to the success of our initiatives.

To strengthen its operational and delivery capacities, FAOPH intensified its funding and resource mobilization efforts as well as facilitated the construction of new sub-offices in Cotabato City and Zamboanga City. The latter are meant to support our increased development interventions in BARMM.

To highlight its deliveries and impact, FAOPH stepped up its media engagement, developed strategic publications and IEC materials, and enhanced its digital and social media footprint to deliver its key developmental messages and to support its various project and programmes. FAOPH’s communications and advocacy initiatives are also contributing to increasing the public’s awareness of the importance of food security and agriculture in the country