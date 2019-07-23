'Falcon' leaves CagVal with zero casualties

By Oliver T. Baccay

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, July 23 (PIA) - - The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) in Region 2 has achieved “zero casualty” target as tropical storm “Falcon” left the region with no one unharmed.

Civil Defense Regional Director Dante Balao said the people of the Cagayan Valley, once again, have proven their resilience during typhoon Falcon which hit Northern Cagayan area last week.

In his report, Balao said there were 290 families with 1,407 persons affected in the nine municipalities of Cagayan, mostly flood- and storm surge-prone-areas.

“Some of them were evacuated before the typhoon made landfall in Gattaran town but few hours after, they went back to their respective residences,” Balao said.

He further said that farmers were very thankful of the rains brought by the typhoon as it benefitted their agricultural plants and filled the dams and impounding projects with enough water.

Balao updated the council that the earlier reported missing individual, Carlos Sedong, 46 years old from Cunig, Gattaran was already delisted following the report of the Local DRRM Council that his case was not typhoon-related. Accordingly, the incident happened six hours prior to “Falcon’s” landfall.

Sedong was drowned when he attempted to cross Dummun River.

Another reported missing individual, Judith Berbano, 42 years old from Centro, Abulug town was rescued by a passing motor banca near Camiguin Island, in Calayan for almost three days after the incident happened.

According to police reports, Judith and her husband went out to gather logs floating at the Abulug river during the height of the typhoon, unfortunately, their boat capsized. The husband was rescued immediately while Judith was carried away by the strong river current running straight out to the sea.

“She used a slab of wood as a floater and she miraculously survived the strong waves of the sea. Four fishermen from Aparri was able to rescue her almost three days after the incident,” Ronald Villa of the Office of the Civil Defense said, narrating the police Abulug report.

On the other hand, Lucia Alan, assistant regional director of the Department of Social Welfare and Development Office, said they have given P144,000 cash assistance to the municipality of Sta Teresita and P30,240 for Calayan town, both as augmentation support.

The provincial government of Isabela also gave P112,500 each to the province's coastal tonws to include Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan and Dinapigue.

Other affected towns were able to serve typhoon-victims in their respective localities through their calamity funds. (ALM/OTB/PIA-Cagayan)