Exploring Early Warning Early Action in conflict and mass migration settings
The Philippines
Early Action amidst conflict
Repeated clashes between the government and non-state armed groups restrain farmers in Mindanao, where natural hazards are also a commonplace. Once conflict occurs, residents often have no choice but to flee to safer areas
Colombia
Mitigating mass migration impacts
Venezuela’s deep economic crisis has sent millions across borders in search of safety and food.
At least 1.4 million migrants have settled in Colombia, where rural communities struggle to support large numbers in the midst of a drought