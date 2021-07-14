Exchange of Notes regarding the provision of COVID-19 vaccines to the Republic of the Philippines

June 29, 2021

On June 29th (local time), Notes regarding the provision of COVID-19 vaccines were exchanged in Manila, the capital of the Republic of the Philippines between NAKATA Masahiro, Chargé d’Affaires of Japan to the Republic of the Philippines, and Mr. Nathaniel Garcia Imperial, Assistant Secretary, Office of Asia and Pacific Affairs, Department of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines.

Since mid-March, the number of new infections of COVID-19 in the Philippines is sharply increasing but the inoculation rate of COVID-19 vaccine stays low at around 2.5% of the population. Under such situation, the procurement of vaccine is urgent and most important issue for the Philippine government.

Approximately 1 million dosage of vaccines, which will be provided at this time, is expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in the Philippines. The vaccines will be airlifted to the Philippines on July 8th (local time).

Japan thinks it is important to ensure fair access in all countries and regions to vaccines which its safety, effectiveness and quality are guaranteed in order to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC). We will continue to offer various support in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations towards the earliest convergence of COVID-19.