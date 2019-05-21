Ex-rebels in CV receive livelihood aid from gov't

By Hazel Gloria

CEBU CITY, May 6 (PIA) -- Through Pres. Rodrigo Duterte’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), 34 rebel returnees in Central Visayas benefited from the government’s housing and livelihood assistance worth more than P800,000.

Deanna Alila, Local Government Operations Officer IV of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Monitoring and Evaluation Division-7, said four of these beneficiaries hailed from Negros Oriental, while the other 30 are from Bohol.

Alila shared that some 20 inactive rebels have also expressed their intent to avail of E-CLIP.

She added that they are waiting for the confirmation of the surrenderers' identities from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the national intelligence.

According to Alila, poverty is the primary reason the former rebels returned to the folds of law, which was also the same reason that led them to join left-leaning groups back then.

“We still have more available funds for them to start their livelihood. We’ve also partnered with other government agencies that can accommodate them and offer them more programs,” she said.

For this program, DILG is in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, Department of Agrarian Reform, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Department of Justice, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development, among others.

DILG has also made sure to capacitate Social Welfare and Development officers in the provinces and in Highly Urbanized Cities (P/HUCs), who are the focal point of authority for E-CLIP.

They are in-charge of screening rebel returnees and assessing the assistance they can avail of.

Col. Noel T. Baluyan, Commander of Task Force Cebu, said the government agencies and local government units (LGUs) should step up the delivery of social services, so vulnerable sectors will not be swayed into joining the left-leaning groups.

“Where there is no presence of the AFP, and where poverty, injustice, disease and ignorance are rampant, CPP-NPA recruitment is very strong,” Baluyan said.

Baluyan stressed that these groups, especially the Communist Party of the Philippines - New People’s Army (CPP-NPA), are good in muddling issues and brainwashing those in far flung areas where government programs rarely reach.

Alila also addressed the issue that some rebels might not want to surrender due to their fear for their security.

She assured the public that their identity will be kept confidential, and surrenderers will be protected by law enforcers once they enroll for E-CLIP. (HFG with reports from JKM/PIA7)