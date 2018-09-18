18 Sep 2018

The EU brings relief to victims of Tropical Cyclone Mangkhut in the Philippines

from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 18 Sep 2018
Brussels – The European Commission has mobilised an emergency aid package worth €2 million to bring support to the victims of Typhoon Mangkhut in the Philippines.

"The EU is supporting the people of the Philippines, many of whom are in urgent need of assistance after the devastating effects of the cyclone,” said Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides. “Our contribution will help provide crucial support to those most in need and help them face the challenges during this time of need."

The EU will fund partner humanitarian organisations already working in the affected areas and will address the most urgent needs of the communities stricken by the typhoon. The EU aid will provide for shelter, emergency relief items distribution, water and sanitation, food security and humanitarian protection for the most vulnerable among those who have lost their homes due to the powerful winds, intense flooding and subsequent landslides in the aftermath of the storm.

In addition to financial support, a European Commission humanitarian expert has been deployed to the disaster area to assess the needs on the ground. Copernicus, the European Commission's emergency satellite mapping service, has produced maps of the most affected areas.

Background

Tropical Cyclone Mangkhut, the biggest storm to have occurred anywhere on the planet this year, moved on from the Philippines on the evening of 15 September leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. According to the national authorities and media reports, at least 64 people have died (but the death toll is expected to rise), with about 6 million people living in the impacted area on the storm’s path and almost 600,000 having evacuated to shelters.

According to first assessment, there is large-scale destruction in many regions of northern Philippines. There are also reports of landslides, as well as severe damage to road infrastructure and power lines.

