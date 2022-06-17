EU and UNDP to support peaceful transition and transformation of 6 MILF camps in coordination with OPAPRU and MILF

Camp Darapanan – The European Union Delegation in the Philippines, the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in the Philippines launched a two-year project that will facilitate the transition and transformation of the six (6) previously-acknowledged Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) camps into peaceful and productive communities by enhancing local capacities and developing sustainable livelihoods.

The Programme on Assistance for Camp Transformation through Inclusion, Violence Prevention and Economic Empowerment (PROACTIVE) Project, which is financed by the European Union and supported by UNDP, will support Camp Bilal (Lanao provinces), Camp Bushra (Lanao del Sur), Camp Abubakar(Maguindanao), Camp Rajamuda (North Cotabato/Maguindanao), Camp Badre (Maguindanao), and Camp Omar (Maguindanao).

In a ceremony hosted at the seat of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Secretariat, Camp Darapanan, European Union Ambassador Luc Veron and UNDP Philippines Deputy Resident Representative Edwine Carrie launched PROACTIVE with OPAPRU Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr.; Peace Implementing Panel Chairman of the MILF, Hon. Mohagher Iqbal; Peace Implementing Panel Chairman of the Philippine Government, Undersecretary David B. Diciano; and Government of the Philippines Joint Normalization Committee (JNC) Chairman Ariel Hernandez.

In his message, Secretary Galvez noted that: “we believe that (the program is) critical in helping the decommissioned combatants, their families, and other community members to uplift their socioeconomic well-being as provided under the Annex on Normalization of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro.”

Within the 6 MILF camps, the EU-UNDP project will help create an enabling environment for sustainable livelihood and enterprise development within the communities and to strengthen social cohesion and community resilience through enhancing capacities and participation of local stakeholders, including women, youth, and faith-based leaders, in peacebuilding, promoting a culture of peace, and conflict transformation. The initiative will also build confidence among the members of the camps through the improved access to basic social services and facilities.

“Through PROACTIVE, we aim to promote inclusive and sustainable livelihoods for the camps by supporting agriculture-based enterprises and alternative vocational programs. Livelihood capacity-building trainings will also be provided to groups and individuals, along with the provision of micro-grants for livelihood diversification,” said Mr. Carrie.

The PROACTIVE Project is part of a larger EU assistance package for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on normalization, specifically through its Mindanao Peace and Development Program-Peace and Development in the BARMM (MINPAD-PD BARMM).

Undersecretary David Diciano, Chair of the GPH Peace Implementing Panel, expressed gratitude to the partners and stakeholders working with OPAPRU. “I would like to express my extreme gratitude to our partners behind the MINPAD-PD BARMM) which aims to improve the social cohesion and resiliency of the Bangsamoro communities as well as the capacities and confidence of diverse ethnic groups in the region to help strengthen the government’s ongoing peace and confidence-building initiatives in the Bangsamoro autonomous region,” Usec. Diciano said.

Mr. Ariel Hernandez, member of the GPH Peace Implementing Panel and Co-Chair of the GPH Joint Normalization Committee, in his message recognized the efforts of the Joint Peace Mechanisms in the realization of the project. UNDP will implement the project in close coordination with the Joint Task Force on Camps Transformation, Task Force on Decommissioned Combatants and their Communities, and the Joint Normalization Committee.

