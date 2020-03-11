Esperon confirms 20M budget for insurgency-affected barangays

By Caren Grace Cabanayan

SAN FERNANDO CITY, March 11 (PIA) -- National Security Council (NSC) Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. confirmed the national government’s approval of program fund for insurgency-affected barangays.

NSC deputy director general Vicente Agdamag earlier announced of the program fund in his recent engagement with media in La Union in February.

This was declared anew by Esperon during the PIA Region 1’s Kapihan sa Ilocos and first quarterly meeting of the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict on March 4 at the Vista La Vita Resort, this city.

Esperon said a minimum of P20 million will be allocated in year 2021 for identified insurgency-affected villages which will be used for the construction of farm to market roads, rehabilitation of schools, establishment of health stations, and water system.

In addition, projects and programs from the different government agencies and local government units will be given to the concerned barangays.

“Mayroon ding mga karagdagang programa at proyekto na manggagaling sa iba’t-ibang ahensya ng gobyerno tulad ng Department of Labor and Employment at Department of Trade and Industry at mga lokal na pamahalaan ng gobyerno,” Esperon said.

Also, areas classified as threatened barangays will receive P1.5 million each which will cover for the repairs of schools, reforestation, water systems, and livelihood programs.

Moreover, the secretary said geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas will be allotted with development projects from the national government.

“Sabi ng Pangulo, asikasuhin natin ang countryside. Bigyan natin sila ng farm to market roads, health stations, water systems, at livelihood programs. Lahat ng proyekto kung saan makakatulong ang gobyerno sa mga malalayong lugar ay ibibigay natin,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Esperon emphasized the importance of communication in preventing insurgencies in far-flung barangays.

“Kung wala silang koneksyon na tulad ng internet ay hindi nila malalaman kung anu-ano ang mga nangyayari sa labas ng kanilang mga barangay at hindi nila malalaman ang mga hakbang ng gobyerno upang tulungan sila,” he said.

To address this, Esperon shared the free Wi-Fi project in public places of the Department of Information and Communications Technology which is expected to link isolated areas to the digital modern world. (JCR/JND/CGC/PIA La Union)