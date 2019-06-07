07 Jun 2019

Enhanced ‘Oplan Listo’ Manual launched in Capiz

Report
Government of the Philippines
Published on 07 Jun 2019

By Jemin B. Guillermo

ROXAS CITY, Capiz, June 7 (PIA) -- The Enhanced Operation Listo Manual was recently launched in the province of Capiz.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) -6 regional director Engr. Ariel Iglesia led in the launching ceremony with officials from the provincial, city and municipalities as well as different national government agencies in attendance, May 30.

Aside from the launching event, a dialogue on disaster resilience was also conducted and the Operation Listo Exhibit was opened in a mall at Pueblo de Panay.

Iglesia said the enhanced disaster preparedness manual highlighted the consolidated guidelines for local government units, community and Filipino households.

“Our challenge in every disaster is zero casualty,” he said, urging everyone down to the household level to be always prepared and do their share to attain this objective.

On the other hand, Capiz DILG Provincial Director John Ace Azarcon said that the “Whole-Of-Nation” approach is employed in the Oplan Listo.

He added that disaster preparedness, which is everybody’s concern, must be cascaded in schools, barangays and in the households for them to know what to do in times of disaster.

“All government agencies must also clearly know their roles in disaster preparedness and how they will respond to certain disaster or emergency,” Azarcon said.

For their part, officials from the Philippines Army’s 301st Infantry Brigade and Provincial Fire Marshall of Bureau of Fire Protection-Capiz have reaffirmed their commitment to respond during disasters.

Likewise, League of Municipalities of the Philippines-Capiz Chapter president mayor Tito Mayo and Capiz Vice Governor Esteban Evan Contreras lauded the DILG for coming up with an enhanced manual that sets for the platform and standards on what to do before, during and after a disaster.

They said that proper knowledge on disaster preparedness will arm the people to be safe against trials especially during disasters and emergencies.

Part of the activities was the turnover of Oplan Listo Manual to the local chief executives of the different local government units in Capiz. (LTP/JBG/PIA6-Capiz)

