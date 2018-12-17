Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC) in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), is implementing the program on “Strengthening Capacity of Government, Local Humanitarian Organizations and Private Sector Networks on Preparedness for Response in Asia”. This program laid the foundation for the Asian Preparedness Partnership (APP) in the region, with the aim to strengthen the interface and partnership between Government, Local Humanitarian Organizations, and the Private Sector through partnerships, knowledge resources, training, and networking opportunities in the focus countries of Cambodia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines and Sri Lanka.

The need to include private sector was recognized and included in the program design and implementation and subsequent APP. This document, ''Engaging the private sector in preparedness for response - Experiences from the Asian Preparedness Partnership'', explores the rationale and process of engaging private sector stakeholders as well as documenting activities on business resilience carried out in the different country contexts.