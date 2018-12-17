17 Dec 2018

Engaging the private sector in preparedness for response - Experiences from the Asian Preparedness Partnership

Report
from Asian Disaster Preparedness Center
Published on 12 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.6 MB)

Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC) in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), is implementing the program on “Strengthening Capacity of Government, Local Humanitarian Organizations and Private Sector Networks on Preparedness for Response in Asia”. This program laid the foundation for the Asian Preparedness Partnership (APP) in the region, with the aim to strengthen the interface and partnership between Government, Local Humanitarian Organizations, and the Private Sector through partnerships, knowledge resources, training, and networking opportunities in the focus countries of Cambodia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines and Sri Lanka.

The need to include private sector was recognized and included in the program design and implementation and subsequent APP. This document, ''Engaging the private sector in preparedness for response - Experiences from the Asian Preparedness Partnership'', explores the rationale and process of engaging private sector stakeholders as well as documenting activities on business resilience carried out in the different country contexts.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.