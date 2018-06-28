Engaging Communities in Rebuilding Post-Typhoon Yolanda in the Philippines (June 2018)

Communities are slowly being rebuilt after Super Typhoon Yolanda (also known as Typhoon Haiyan) struck the Visayas Islands in the Philippines in November 2013. The vulnerable, most affected communities face ongoing challenges to re-establish livelihoods, safe housing, access to water and electricity, and to rebuild roads and drainage. Aid agencies, active on the ground in the immediate aftermath, have since left the region, leaving national and local government, policymakers and affected communities to respond to the long-term legacy.

Researchers at the University of Nottingham, UK and Ningbo, China in partnership with the University of the Philippines, Diliman have worked closely with local communities to articulate the lessons from Typhoon Yolanda. Their recommendations for national and local policymakers and government officials, civil society groups, and foreign aid agencies involved in future disaster work show signs of adoption as agencies take on board the importance of engaging affected communities in recovery and rehabilitation plans.