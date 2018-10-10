10 Oct 2018

Endline Report - Philippines: Women’s Participation Pilot Project

Report
from International Organization for Migration, Women's Refugee Commission
Published on 23 Jul 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (584.28 KB)

A baseline study was conducted in three sub-camps of Mampang I, II and III of Mampang Transitory Site in May 2016 to explore how women, men, and marginalized groups participate in the camp life and camp governance structures and how women’s participation may contribute to women and girls’ perceptions of safety. At the time of this study, there were about 358 households within the three sub-camps of Mampang Transitory Site. Using qualitative methods, a baseline assessment was conducted to understand the barriers and facilitators to women’s participation and to generate key strategies to foster women and girls’ participation in the camp life and camp governance. Identified strategies from the baseline include establishing a women’s livelihood/skills-building program; enhancing the mechanisms for information sharing and complaints; and providing leadership training among male and female IDP leaders. Some of these strategies have thus been piloted within the Mampang Transitory Site since September 2016.

This report outlines findings from an endline study, conducted from April 17 to 28, 2017.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

