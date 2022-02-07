Enabling women-led emergency responses in the Philippines

The Philippines has seen an increasing number of extreme weather events and disasters in recent years. A particularly devastating time was late 2020, when three consecutive typhoons struck the region of Camarines Sur, destroying homes and livelihoods. Fortunately, a group of women were trained and ready to take charge of the emergency response.

Marilou leads a local organisation in the Philippines, which brings together fishers, farmers, women and youth to prepare for and respond to disasters. Marilou attended training through the Women in Emergencies Network (WENet), supported by Australian NGO Cooperation Program (ANCP) partner ActionAid Australia.

The goal of WENet is to strengthen women’s leadership in emergencies, and it is achieving this goal. When the three typhoons hit in 2020, Marilou put her training into practice. She immediately mobilised a team of volunteers and led consultations with women leaders to identify their communities’ most urgent needs. In doing so, Marilou and her team ensured women’s protection was at the heart of the response.

Following the initial response, Marilou then worked with ActionAid Australia’s local partner, National Rural Women’s Coalition, to support women with the clean up so they could get back to their livelihoods and day to day life.

COVID-19 complicated the recovery efforts. When Marilou and her team of volunteers were working in the community, they had to be careful not to spread the virus. Through ActionAid Australia and the ANCP, Australia provided Marilou and her team with hygiene kits, including facemasks and face shields, to protect them while working.

Looking to the future, Marilou is hopeful that women in her community will continue to lead emergency responses.

“For the community, I wish them to become stronger [to face adversities]. We help one another to rise. We have this mantra: ‘all for one, and one for all’. That’s our motto in our community,” she said.