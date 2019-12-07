Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri DREF n° MDRPH037 (7 December 2019)

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Typhoon Kammuri (locally named Tisoy), entered Philippine Area of Responsibility during the afternoon of 30 November 2019, before making landfall at approximately 23:00 hrs (local time) over Gubat municipality, Sorsogon province in Bicol Region. At its maximum it has packed winds of up to 213 kmph (Category 4) and gusts over 230 kmph. Typhoon Kammuri has left a trail of destruction and escalating humanitarian needs across Region IV-A (CALABARZON), Region IV-B (MIMAROPA), Region V (Bicol) and Region VIII (Eastern Visayas) of the Philippines. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) #3 3 have been in place across many provinces of Luzon, along with TWS #1 and #2 raised in numerous other areas.

Typhoon Kammuri has brought violent winds and intense rainfall to the provinces of Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate and Sorsogon in Bicol Region, as well as Northern Samar in Eastern Visayas. Storm surges have reached more than three metres in some coastal areas.