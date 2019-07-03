03 Jul 2019

Emergency assistance in restoring food security and agricultural production in Typhoon Mangkhut affected communities in Northern Philippines

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Project code:OSRO/PHI/804/NZE

Activities implemented:

  • Distributed 355 tonnes of urea fertilizer to 3 550 farming households (100 kg to each household).

  • Trained 23 participants on damage assessment reporting system and KoBo Toolbox application.

  • Conducted an end-of-project performance assessment with the participation of 29 government partners at the regional, provincial and municipal levels.

Impact:

  • The average regional yield of 7.0 tonnes per ha (based on previous similar cropping season), could produce enough rice to feed 55 512 people (per capita consumption of 125.1 kg) in Cagayan province.

  • The average regional yield of 6.5 tonnes per ha could produce enough rice to feed 52 245 people (per capita consumption of 123.21 kg).

  • Enhanced the capacities of extension workers, technicians and farmers on coordination in preparedness and response to future shocks.

