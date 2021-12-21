Emergency Assistance to the Philippines in Response to the Typhoon Disaster

Today, on December 20, upon the request of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (generators, portable jerry cans, tents, sleeping pads, and plastic sheets) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to the Philippines in response to the damages caused by Typhoon Odette.

In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and the Republic of the Philippines, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to the Philippines in support of survivors of the typhoon disaster.

[Reference]

A large number of people in the Philippines were affected by the disaster caused by the passage of Typhoon Odette in the central and southern parts of the country on December 16 through 18, including the loss of life and significant physical damages to critical infrastructure such as electricity and buildings.

According to the Government of the Republic of the Philippines, as of 2 p.m., December 20, 58 people have been confirmed dead, and approximately 440,000 people are taking refuge at more than 2,400 evacuation centres.